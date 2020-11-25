Renault to replace Flins car assembly plant with recycling centre By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

PARIS () – Renault (PA:) will discontinue car assembly operations at its Flins factory outside Paris and turn the site into a research, recycling and repair centre by 2024 as part of a broader restructuring, the company said on Wednesday.

The loss-making carmaker said it aims to employ 3,000 people at the revamped site by 2030, including staff from its nearby Choisy-le-Roi plant, which has a workforce of 260 but is earmarked for closure.

Renault, which had been struggling with waning profitability and sales before the coronavirus pandemic hit, this year announced 4,600 job cuts in France as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.38 billion) cost savings plan.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

