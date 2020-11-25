Ravens’ Derek Wolfe thinks NFL player safety is a joke

The Ravens are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and multiple players have already been ruled out for the Thanksgiving day matchup, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Baltimore has been working virtually all week and has had little time to prepare for the undefeated Steelers, who are primed to keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday while the Ravens are looking to snap a two-game skid.

On top of the virtual practices, the Ravens may not even fly to Pittsburgh until Thursday morning if the team returns more positive cases on Wednesday.

Wolfe’s concerns are valid, especially because of how quickly the virus can spread, but he also probably understands that his team very well could drop their third straight game with some of its best players sidelined.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ravens-Steelers game is still on, but things could change before Thursday. If the game is postponed, the NFL will be forced to, once again, shuffle the schedule.