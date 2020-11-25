Ravens’ Derek Wolfe thinks NFL player safety is a joke

While the NFL has frequently stated that player safety is more important than ever this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league hasn’t taken it very seriously. At least, that’s what some players think.
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe called out the NFL on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, saying player safety is a joke.
The Ravens are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and multiple players have already been ruled out for the Thanksgiving day matchup, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.
Baltimore has been working virtually all week and has had little time to prepare for the undefeated Steelers, who are primed to keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday while the Ravens are looking to snap a two-game skid.
On top of the virtual practices, the Ravens may not even fly to Pittsburgh until Thursday morning if the team returns more positive cases on Wednesday.
Wolfe’s concerns are valid, especially because of how quickly the virus can spread, but he also probably understands that his team very well could drop their third straight game with some of its best players sidelined.
As of Wednesday morning, the Ravens-Steelers game is still on, but things could change before Thursday. If the game is postponed, the NFL will be forced to, once again, shuffle the schedule.
