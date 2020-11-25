Police arrest 3 suspects allegedly involved in Joburg courier truck hijacking

Three

suspects, who allegedly robbed a courier truck in West Rand, Johannesburg, on

Tuesday have been arrested, the police said.

According

to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, members of the K9 unit were

patrolling when they identified a VW Polo Classic and the three suspects on

Main Reef Road.

They

chased after the vehicle and a shootout ensued as the occupants attempted to

flee.

Makhubele

said stolen property, believed to have been taken from the courier truck, was

recovered during a search of the vehicle.

“During

the arrest, police also seized two unlicensed firearms believed to have been

used in the commission of the truck hijacking.

“The

firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether it might

be linked to other crimes committed.”

The

three suspects – aged 34, 39 and 45 – were expected to appear in the Roodepoort

Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of hijacking and possession of

unlicensed firearms.

