Police arrest 3 suspects allegedly involved in Joburg courier truck hijacking

Three suspects allegedly involved in a Joburg courier truck hijacking were arrested.
PHOTO: iStock/TheCrimsonRibbon
Three
suspects, who allegedly robbed a courier truck in West Rand, Johannesburg, on
Tuesday have been arrested, the police said.
According
to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, members of the K9 unit were
patrolling when they identified a VW Polo Classic and the three suspects on
Main Reef Road.
They
chased after the vehicle and a shootout ensued as the occupants attempted to
flee.
Makhubele
said stolen property, believed to have been taken from the courier truck, was
recovered during a search of the vehicle.
“During
the arrest, police also seized two unlicensed firearms believed to have been
used in the commission of the truck hijacking.
“The
firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether it might
be linked to other crimes committed.”
The
three suspects – aged 34, 39 and 45 – were expected to appear in the Roodepoort
Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of hijacking and possession of
unlicensed firearms.
