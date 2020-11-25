Pistons called Wizards about Blake Griffin-John Wall trade

Are the Detroit Pistons ready to move on from Blake Griffin? It seems that way.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Pistons called the Washington Wizards about a trade involving Griffin and John Wall. Lowe writes:

“The Pistons in recent weeks made an exploratory call to the Washington Wizards about a potential swap of Blake Griffin for John Wall, sources said, but Detroit’s real level of interest in that deal is unclear; they value Griffin, and the conversation led nowhere, sources said.”

Both players will stay put for now, but both also could benefit from a change in scenery during the 2020-21 season. Griffin played just 18 games last season due to knee injuries and Wall didn’t play at all while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

Rumors surfaced recently that Wall wants a trade out of Washington, but the Wizards don’t have any plans to move him. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard plans to build his team around both Wall and Bradley Beal, who are expected to be fully healthy for the upcoming campaign.

Griffin, on the other hand, is expendable after averaging career-low numbers last season. If the Pistons were to rebuild, the first step would be to trade Griffin for assets.

With both teams looking to make the playoffs and improve their rosters, it doesn’t seem like a deal is completely off the table.