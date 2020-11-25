Photos: Bhumi Pednekar Steps Out To Promote Durgamati



Bhumi Pednekar is set to wow the audience with her performance in Durgamati. The film’s trailer was released this afternoon and is quite intense and gripping. Bhumi is seen in a never seen before avatar on screen. The trailer of the film has received good reactions and we are sure this one will keep the audience glued to their seats. Durgamati is directed by Ashok and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Today, Bhumi stepped out to promote the film in style.



Bhumi was dressed in a knee-length pencil skirt paired with a tucked-in white shirt on top of which she wore an embellished corset. Bhumi happily posed for the paparazzi before heading in for promotions, check out the pictures below…