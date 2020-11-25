NRL returns to regional NSW for season 2021

The NRL has announced six games of the 2021 home and away season will be played in regional towns across New South Wales.

The following six teams will each host one game next year in their respective regional location:

Bathurst (Penrith Panthers)

Wagga Wagga (Canberra Raiders)

Tamworth (Wests Tigers)

Dubbo (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Mudgee (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Coffs Harbour (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys said the state’s improvement on handling the COVID-19 outbreak made it possible for games to return to the bush.

The NRL played just one game in regional NSW during the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“I made a promise to regional NSW that we would take games back to the bush as soon as the competition returned to normality. The infection rate is now zero so we will deliver on that promise and schedule NRL games in six different towns,” V’landys said.

“Nowhere is rugby league stronger than in our regions. This year COVID meant we were only able to take one game to regional NSW, so we will make good on that with six games next year.

“One of the Commission’s major objectives in the next three years is to reinvigorate Country Rugby League. Accordingly, there is no better way than to take the game’s stars to Country heartland and inspire participation at all levels.”

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said he hopes the games bring relief to local the communities affected by bushfires and COVID-19.

“There’s nothing quite like a game of footy to boost morale and nobody deserves it more than our resilient communities in the regions,” Barilaro said.

“Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Dubbo, Mudgee and Coffs will play host to a first grade game in the 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Schedule which will benefit those towns and surrounding areas beyond measure.

“Many professional NRL players come from regional towns and I’m sure they, and the entire state of NSW, thank the NRL for making this a reality.

“Sydney might be the home of NRL, but the regions are where it was born.”