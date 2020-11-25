NRL news, V’landys plays hard-ball with NSW Government over NRL Grand Final threat

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has refused to rule out relocating the NRL grand final to Brisbane should the NSW government fail to deliver on their promise to revamp a host of Sydney’s suburban grounds.

Earlier this year, the NRL signed an extension to keep the grand final in Sydney until 2042 – that was based on a $2 billion promise that included new stadiums at Parramatta and Moore Park, as well as the mentioned redevelopment of ANZ Stadium into a rectangular facility.

With the $800 million redevelopment of ANZ Stadium dead in the water, NRL powerbrokers are keen to see funds redirected toward the development of suburban venues, as a form of collateral.

There were reports in June that the game wouldn’t hesitate to relocate the grand final to Brisbane could their demands not be met south of the border.

NSW to lobby NSW Government over four new suburban grounds (Getty)

Speaking today, V’landys confirmed he would do what was necessary for the posterity of the league, including moving NRL’s showpiece, but was confident it wouldn’t come to that.

“We have to do what’s best for the NRL and our game, and if it means taking a grand final to Brisbane we will do it. Brisbane is a massive market for us, it’s our second biggest heartland after New South Wales,” V’landys said.

“But I’m very confident the premier will make that agreement and we’ll get the suburban stadiums.

“If someone makes an agreement with me I’d lose my right arm to honour that agreement, or my right leg. We have an agreement, it’s legally binding and we expect it to be honoured, full stop.”

Earlier this year, WWOS reported the league were looking to secure four 15,000-20,000 seat suburban stadiums worth around $150m-$200m each.

Manly, Campbelltown, Penrith and Sydney’s south have reportedly been pinned as primary targets, with all Sydney clubs to be supported as part of the NRL’s plan.

ANZ Stadium would still be used as the code’s flagship events facility, hosting State of Origin games, blockbuster Sydney finals and the grand final.