NRL news, Anthony Seibold lands sensational NRL return with Newcastle Knights

Anthony Seibold will make his return to coaching in the NRL on Thursday when he joins the Newcastle Knights in a new consultancy role.

Head coach Adam O’Brien, who first met Seibold working as assistants under Craig Bellamy eight years ago, confirmed he was looking forward to reuniting with his former colleague.

After seeing Seibold’s first-grade coaching career spectacularly unravel at the Broncos, O’Brien said he had no hesitations in linking up with his good friend again.

“I don’t want to see anyone go through that, and to be honest you don’t have to be that close to feel for him. Knowing him, I knew he’d come through the other side,” O’Brien said.

Anthony Seibold at his press conference after standing down as Brisbane Broncos coach. (Getty)

The club confirmed Seibold will work as a ‘contracted consultant, not full-time’, commuting from Sydney three to four days a week, with no commitment beyond this season.

“Seibs is one of the best I’ve worked with,” O’Brien said.

“His planning and organisational skills are second to none, he understands there’s so much more involved in the art of coaching and his connection from the meeting room to the training paddock is phenomenal.

“Our staff and players will benefit from having Seibs involved, he will help coach our young coaches.”