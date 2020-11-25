NRL draw 2021 season: Full fixture, schedule released

– The NRL’s reigning premiers the Melbourne Storm will launch the 2021 NRL season in an AAMI Park blockbuster against Wayne Bennett’s Rabbitohs, it was revealed this morning with the release of the competition draw.

That clash will be followed the following night with a fresh start for Kevin Walters’ Broncos as they battle to regain competition relevance against an Eels side fresh of a disappointing finals campaign following a top four finish. Both games will be live and free on Nine.

Cody Walker is chased down by Ryan Papenhuyzen. (Getty)

Rounding out the Channel Nine games to kick off the season, Ricky Stuart’s Raiders will play host to a rebuilding Wests Tigers side without the services of club legends Benji Marshall and Chris Lawrence.

It’s an outstanding way for the season to kick off, with Round One spanning Thursday March 11 to Sunday March 14.

However it just gets better the next week when David Fifita’s Gold Coast Titans meet his scorned ex-club the Broncos in a Round Two Friday night blockbuster at Cbus Super Stadium.

NRL 2021 SEASON: TEN GAMES YOU SHOULDN’T MISS

Fans will have to wait until the Thursday night game in Round Three for the grand final rematch, with the Panthers playing host to the Storm. We are still waiting to hear whether or not that clash will involve Immortal-in-waiting Cameron Smith as he engages in a whirlwind publicity tour for his autobiography around the country and is still yet to make a definitive call on his future.

Round Three will also include the latest fiery chapter in the intense rivalry between the Rabbitohs and the Roosters – with the stage set for a Friday night classic with a Joseph Suaalii backdrop.

The Roosters yesterday sealed opened the way for a new chapter in the Book of Feuds, getting their way with the 17-year-old prodigy who was on contract with Souths but engineered an exit amid a souring relationship.

At this stage Suaalii will not be allowed to suit up for that clash due to the NRL’s age restrictions however there is a lingering sense that ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys will find a way to bend the rules to accelerate the debut of the readymade NRL star.

Other highlights of the 2021 NRL season draw include:

– The return of a 25-round home and away season.

– The return of rugby league to Melbourne and New Zealand.

– The return of Magic Round in Brisbane.

– The return of the State of Origin series in the winter.

– The return of ANZAC Day and Easter traditional clashes.

– And a larger national footprint with 19 cities and towns hosting NRL matches across the season.

Speaking to the media as he unveiled the draw this morning, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo also hailed the reduction in five-day turnarounds to ensure as many matches as possible will be high quality spectacles.

In the 2019 season, the last time a full schedule was played, their were 26 five-day turnarounds. That number has been reduced to 25 in this year’s draw.

“This schedule is about our fans, our players and our clubs,” Abdo said.

“It rewards their discipline, determination and sacrifice last season. More games are in family-friendly slots, there are fewer five-day turnarounds and a more even balance of clubs in television timeslots.

“On the field, it will be anything but normal. Our clubs will have an off-season to consider new innovations from the Commission which will ensure our game is more entertaining and free flowing than ever before.”