Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, won’t coach vs. Auburn

Nick Saban won’t be on the sideline when Alabama hosts Auburn on Saturday in the annual Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide head coach has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday, according to ESPN. Alabama says Saban is showing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home until he returns consecutive negative tests.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

Saban previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, just days before the Georgia game. He wasn’t expected to coach, but consecutive negative results proved his original test was a false positive. The Crimson Tide went on to defeat the Bulldogs 41-24 with Saban on the sideline.

The 69-year-old will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which would make him eligible to return just one day before the regular-season finale against Arkansas.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is set to assume the role of head coach in Saban’s absence.