Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus again

Nick Saban has already tested positive for COVID-19 once this season, but that turned out to be a false positive. The Alabama coach has tested positive again, and this time it would appear he actually has the coronavirus.

Alabama announced on Wednesday that Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen said in Alabama’s press release. “He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

Saban, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 last month before Alabama’s game against Georgia. He was asymptotic and then tested negative three times in a row, so the test was categorized as a false positive and he was cleared to be on the sideline. Since he is experiencing symptoms this time, Saban will not be allowed to coach against Auburn on Saturday.

With several games being postponed and canceled this season due to COVID-19, Saban went on the record recently and questioned the contact tracing protocols conferences have in place.