NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis postponed to 2024

With far too much uncertainty hovering over the NBA season that hasn’t officially been finalized, the Association confirmed an expected decision ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The NBA and Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday afternoon that the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021 has been postponed to 2024.

Feb. 16-18 are the new dates for the 2024 weekend.

“While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in the prepared statement. “I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organization as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities.”

Cleveland will host the All-Star festivities in 2022, while Salt Lake City will have the honor in 2023.

The NBA is still working on plans for NBA All-Star 2021 and will announce that agenda at a later date.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to get underway on Dec. 22, but team schedules haven’t yet been unveiled.