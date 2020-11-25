Native Americans are reshaping U.S. politics 400 years after the Mayflower

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower, an opportunity for reflection that has been swallowed up by the pandemic and division. But for the Native Americans who discovered the pilgrims standing on their shores, the pain remains the same. In other news: the Pope is an NBA stan, and be grateful you’re not Ron Howard this year.

But first, here’s your holiday of colonial oppression week in review, in Haiku.

“Enjoy your day of

colonial oppression!”

She laughed as she walked

away. It was the

day before Thanksgiving, and

I was on the Rez.

She took the meeting,nbsp;

wearing an Aerosmith tee,

and sunglasses she

never removed. She,nbsp;

helped girls to save themselves by

teaching them to rock:

“’Open your mouth! MAKE

SOME NOISE!’” I tell them. ‘Take up,nbsp;

space! Shout your power!’”

Take every chance you can to take good care of your power. We are so very grateful for all of you.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]