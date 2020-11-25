Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is getting a character from the upcoming Monster Hunter film

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich is set to release on December 25 and to help promote the film, there’s a new crossover event coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Beginning on December 4, players will be able to fight a Black Diablos and Greater Rathalos as Artemis, Jovovich’s character in the new film. You can get a quick look of this crossover in action via the video below.

While we don’t have full details right now, completing this event will net players rewards like new layered armor and and new titles. Monster Hunter World has had prior crossover events, with one particularly notable quest even bringing in Geralt of Rivia and Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, with over 16 million copies sold so far, per Capcom’s financial results. The next game in the series is Monster Hunter Rise, which is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Capcom also has horror title Resident Evil Village slated to release at some in 2021.