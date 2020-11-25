Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together (Exclusive Video & Pics))

Roommates, get into this tea, there may be a new couple on the block! Before I even begin with this tea, I just want to say that the City Girls coach, captain, all-star, MVP, Miss Lori Harvey, is doing her THANG, and I’m not mad at it at all. Anyway, let’s get into the tea. As we all prepare for Thanksgiving tomorrow, millions of people are traveling to see their family. Among those people are Lori Harvey and People’s latest Sexiest Man Alive, better known as Michael B. Jordan.

RIGHT?! Like, that’s just a whole lot of fine in one (possible) relationship. It seems, photogs caught Lori & Michael coming off of a plane earlier today, rocking some sweats and face masks. If you’re like me, then you’re definitely thinking, why would they fly commercial when they both got coins? But, if you think about how many people are traveling, it would make sense that the pair hit that Delta first class to get to where they’re going okay!













Now, clearly Lori & Michael have been low key, cause this was on no one’s radar, but we had to do some extra digging to make this make sense! We know both Lori and Michael to be LA natives, but after some research it seems the pair were traveling to Atlanta. Now, if you didn’t know, Steve Harvey reportedly purchased Tyler Perry’s former in Buckhead. A beautiful mansion for $15M back in July of this year. We know Lori is very much about her family and so is Michael. Coincidentally, today is also Michael’s mom’s birthday, to which he shared an Instagram post commemorating his former roommate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Some reports have suggested, that Michael has purchased his parents a home in Atlanta as well. Though we can not confirm that, it definitely would make sense why they’re both there… together… before Thanksgiving… traveling just them two… no entourage or friends… but I digress. Would y’all be here for this possible Bae Watch? If so, what we calling them y’all? MiLo?

