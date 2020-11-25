Mexico’s president again declines to congratulate Biden on election win By

© . Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes part in the virtual meeting of the G20 summit
MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday again declined to congratulate Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election, reiterating that once the process is finished in the United states he will make a pronouncement.
Lopez Obrador added he has nothing against any candidate or political party in the U.S. electoral process, but prefers not to offer his congratulations until it is concluded.
“What’s the best thing? To wait,” he said.
