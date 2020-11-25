Meghan Markle Shares She Suffered Miscarriage in July

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

Meghan went on to write that losing a child “means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she said. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

As we approach the holiday season, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social injustice, Meghan is hoping that we can all still check in on each other, asking, “Are you OK?”

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes—sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears. For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another,” she concluded her piece. “Are we OK? We will be.”