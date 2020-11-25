Meghan Markle reveals she has suffered a miscarriage

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage, writing in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

The Duchess said she feared the worst when she felt a sharp cramp while caring for her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England , Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. It was announced on Monday that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (AP/AAP)

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Markle wrote in the piece.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Speaking of the grief she felt following the news, Ms Markle implored others to think of the feelings of those around them as the US nears Thanksgiving.

Meghan Markle/The Duchess of Sussex in 2018 (AP)

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes — sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears,” she wrote.

“For the first , in a long , as human beings, we are really seeing one another.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have one child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who was born in 2019.