Marnus Labuschagne almost snubbed in favour of Mitch Marsh during 2019 Ashes

Australian coach Justin Langer has revealed how Marnus Labuschagne was almost overlooked in favour of Mitchell Marsh, when a concussion substitute was required during last year’s Ashes Test at Lord’s.

With Steve Smith ruled out of the match after being felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer, Australia was faced with the task of replacing the best batsman in the world.

Ultimately they chose Labuschagne, who himself was hit on the helmet by Archer second ball, before top-scoring with a defiant 59 in the second innings as the visitors hung on for a draw on the final afternoon.

That innings was the start of a remarkable run for Labuschagne, who has averaged an incredible 83.27 since that day.

But in an interview with former England skipper Mike Atherton in The Times, Langer admitted Labuschagne almost didn’t get the call-up.

“When we had to make the decision over who to replace Smith at Lord’s for concussion, we weren’t sure between Marnus and Mitch Marsh,” Langer said.

“I remember going over to the Nursery ground and Marnus was batting against [Mitchell] Starc, [Michael] Neser and [James] Pattinson and they were bouncing the life out of him. I walked over and said, ‘Do you think you’ll be right to go?’ ‘Right to go?’ he said, ‘I live for this, get me in there!’

“After he got through that spell from Jofra Archer and got those runs at Lord’s, you could sense a shift in our dressing room. He’d earned his stripes.”

Marnus Labuschagne will bat at number three in the fourth Test. (Getty)

Labuschagne is now ranked the third best Test batsman in the world, behind only Smith and India’s Virat Kohli.

He made centuries in four of the five home Test matches last summer, 185 in Brisbane and 162 in Adelaide (both against Pakistan), followed by 143 in Perth and 215 in Sydney (against New Zealand).

“We could never have dreamt he would play like he’s playing at the moment but he’s a ripping bloke and if Smith bats for 20 hours he’ll practise for 20 hours and one minute just to get one over Smithy,” Langer said.

“These things have a way of working itself out. Whatever team we put on the park we think is going to be a good team.”