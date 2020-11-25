Man stabbed to death at Seaford train station in Melbourne

A young man who was stabbed to death at a seaside train station in Melbourne’s south-east was allegedly defending his girlfriend when he was pierced in the heart by a smashed bottle in an unprovoked attack.

Cam Smith, 26, was out for dinner in Seaford last night when a woman allegedly started verballing abusing his girlfriend.

In an emotional interview on 3AW’s Neil Mitchell , distraught father Mike Smith claimed when his son confronted the woman, one of the three men she was with smashed a bottle and stabbed Mr Smith in the heart.

The 26-year-old carpenter was allegedly defending his girlfriend at the of the attack. (Nine/Supplied)

Cam Smith died from his injuries after being stabbed. (Nine/Supplied)

“He went to defend her and a bottle was broken and in that fight he was stabbed in the heart,” he said.

Police found the 26-year-old carpenter from Langwarrin with life-threatening injuries on Station Street just before 7pm.

Paramedics worked to revive Mr Smith for several minutes, but he died at the scene.

Four suspects fled the scene, with one witness telling he heard screams erupt among a group of people, who then quickly dispersed thereafter.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating Mr Smith’s death. (Nine/Supplied)

“I saw a group of people coming back from the beach,” the witness said.

“There was some screeching beforehand and then there was some screaming at the group.

“Someone went down in the middle of the group. I made a Triple Zero call.”

Mr Smith has been remembered as a hardworking son with a “heart of gold”.

Police tape has been set up as detectives investigate. (Nine)

Police at the scene of the stabbing death in Seaford. (Nine)

His father said those responsible for his son’s death must be caught.

“He had everything to live for, he was a go-getter, a hard worker, he had a heart of gold,” he said.

“He’d help anyone, any . He was just a fantastic kid.”

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the stabbing death.