Man charged after ‘stealing’ 45 bonsai plants neighbours’ yards

A man has been charged with allegedly stealing 45 bonsai trees from yards in Sydney’s south-west.

Police commenced an investigation after reports of plants being stolen from homes around Fairfield.

Police attended a home on Prospect Road, Canley Vale, about 2.50pm last Friday, and seized 45 bonsai plants from the backyard.

The bonsai have an estimated value of $30,000.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with theft and recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime.

The man has been granted strict conditional bail to appear before the courts in January.

Police are now trying to match the recovered plants with their rightful owners.