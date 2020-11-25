LisaRaye Doubles Down: ‘I Did Hear That Halle Berry’s Bad In Bed’!!

Last week, actress Lisaraye went viral, after she criticized Halle Berry on her show Cocktails with Queens, claiming that the actress was bad in bed, Since then, learned that many women have criticized Lisaraye for her comments.

Well LisaRaye is doubling down on the comments.

On her show yesterday Lisarye said, “They tore my ass up this week about talking about I said that her p*ssy is trash,” said LisaRaye. “And I was like, ‘Where did I say that at?’ You know what I mean? I don’t know that because I’m not gay nor am I bisexual. But, that disturbed me because Halle is beautiful. I don’t have a problem with Halle. I love Halle. Halle is breaking barriers for all of us, you know what I mean. So, that is absolutely a no-no.”

“However, I absolutely heard that,” LisaRaye continued. “I remember when Monster’s Ball was her love scene and they was trying say that that’s how she is in bed. And it was like, no, it was movie guys, what are you talking about? Then they came out with the whole Wesley Snipes thing and who was that that hit her in the ear and she didn’t have good relationships and I was like, ‘Child, we all done been with somebody that we ain’t with now so, sh*t.'”

