Lauren London Gets NEW Nipsey Tattoo; Twitter Wants Her To ‘Move On’!!

Actress Lauren London lost the one of her life – legendary hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle almost two years ago. And it’s clear that she’s still not ready to move on yet.

Nipsey Hussle

confirmed that Lauren got a new tattoo to show her love for her fallen husband. The tattoo was of a love note that Nipsey supposedly sent her, from the afterlife.

The note says, “2 Lauren, You my heart. Love you more. Ermias”

And while some fans thought that tat was beautiful, many on Twitter are wondering how long before Lauren “movs on.”

One Tweeter wrote, “Girl it’s time to move on before you get too old to.” Another wrote, “Lauren he’s gone a year now, stop drawing on yourself and move on.”

Look:

Nipsey, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom was an American rapper, activist, and entrepreneur. On March 31, 2019, Hussle was fatally shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.

Eric Holder, a 29-year-old man who had confronted Hussle earlier in the day, was arrested and charged with murder on April 2, 2019.