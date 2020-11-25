Kevin Smith’s ‘Mooby’s’ restaurant bringing delivery to Ontario via SkipTheDishes

If you’ve seen one of actor-writer-director Kevin Smith’s films, such as Dogma, Clerks or Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, you may remember the recurring fictional restaurant chain “Mooby’s.”
Now, Ontarians will be able to order food from the ‘View Askewniverse’ chain exclusive on SkipTheDishes through a partnership between the food delivery service and the Kitchen Hub. This follows the launch of a pop-up Mooby’s restaurant in Etobicoke earlier this month, which remains available for pick-up up December 3rd.
Starting tomorrow, November 26th, and running until December 9th, a variety of Mooby’s items will be available on SkipTheDishes for daily orders between 11:30am to 10:00pm daily. Those in downtown Toronto, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Newmarket and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area will be able to order.
Overall, there are several items available for order, including the ‘Cow Tipper’ burger, ‘Hater Totz’ tater tots and ‘Mootine’ poutine. Given that Smith himself is now a vegan, there are vegan options on the menu as well.
All meals will be cooked by Toronto barbecue restaurant The Carbon Bar.
Image credit: Kevin Smith