Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce Allows Her to Be the Best Version of Herself

NBC

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer alludes to the reason why she’s divorcing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock while talking about how she’s grateful for learning valuable lesson about herself in 2020.

Kelly Clarkson has vaguely revealed the reason why she’s divorcing her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the singer took a moment to reveal what she’s grateful for in 2020 in a segment called “Finish The Phrase: Grateful Edition” in a Tuesday, November 24 episode of her show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, during which she discussed the valuable lesson she learned in 2020.

“I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…,” read the prompt, which she finished with, “myself.” The 38-year-old then explained how she keeps evolving as a person and that also affects how she chooses the people she surrounds herself with.

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself,” she shared, before sharing her mom’s advice to her, “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

She went on talking about parting ways with some people in her life because they’re on different paths now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re bad persons. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’ ” she mused.

“Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s okay,” the mom of two continued. “Everybody’s on a different learning curve and everybody’s learning something different at a different time.”

Kelly is also thankful for her mother “because she’s got this really amazing sense of humor.” Admitting that they “actually don’t agree on everything,” she saw it as a good thing because they “can have sort of conversations about it.” She added, “We have really good conversations because we don’t agree on everything. And I’m thankful for that.”

The “American Idol” alum later gushed about her assistant and BFF Tricia Farrow, whom she dubbed “such a good friend” and “such a good person.” She said of their friendship, “It’s been really cool that I have good friends to lean on and talk to. Trisha is like my mama too. She is not a ‘yes’ person. She is the first one to be like ‘no.’ And I love that. Cuz’ I think that that’s people who genuinely love you.”





Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June of this year, after over six years of marriage. The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer previously called the divorce the “worst thing ever” and admitted in September, “My life has been a little bit of a dumpster … personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”