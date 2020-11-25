John Wall won’t reveal if he requested trade from Wizards

If Wall wanted to remain with the Wizards, he simply could’ve told reporters that he didn’t request a trade from the organization, putting the rumors to bed. Considering he didn’t do that, the 30-year-old very well could be on the move in the coming months.

Wall is set to return from an Achilles injury during the 2020-21 season, but his contract is hideous, and it wouldn’t make sense for any club to take on his three-year, nearly $133 million remaining salary with his lengthy injury history.

Still, though, the Detroit Pistons reportedly had talks with the Wizards about acquiring Wall in exchange for Blake Griffin. Those talks didn’t go anywhere, but it’s definitely something that Washington may think about down the road, especially if they’re close to making the playoffs this coming season.