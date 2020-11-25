Japanese financial giant SBI debuts Bitcoin lending service By Cointelegraph

Japanese financial giant SBI debuts Bitcoin lending service
Japanese financial giant SBI Group is introducing a cryptocurrency lending service through its crypto-related subsidiary, SBI VC Trade.
According to an official announcement on Nov. 24, the new crypto lending platform will allow users to lend their crypto to SBI and earn interest at a rate of 1% with taxes included.
