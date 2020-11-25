Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.50% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.50%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.50% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.96% or 35.0 points to trade at 538.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:) added 6.31% or 20.0 points to end at 337.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.02% or 96.0 points to 1690.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nichirei Corp. (T:), which fell 3.60% or 107.0 points to trade at 2866.0 at the close. Kubota Corp. (T:) declined 3.59% or 79.5 points to end at 2136.5 and Rakuten Inc (T:) was down 2.93% or 34.0 points to 1125.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2182 to 1351 and 203 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.38.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.80% or 0.36 to $45.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.96% or 0.46 to hit $48.24 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.40 to trade at $1805.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 104.48, while EUR/JPY rose 0.16% to 124.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.102.