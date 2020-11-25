Jags DC Todd Walsh won’t coach vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look like a different team in multiple ways when they host the Cleveland Browns on the final Sunday of November.

Whether or not that’s a positive coming off straight defeats is yet to be determined.

As Kevin Patra noted for NFL.com, Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash and two other defensive coaches won’t be in attendance on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols. The news comes a day after reports surfaced that Jacksonville’s entire defensive coaching staff was away from the team’s facility as the club underwent contact tracing following the discovery of positive coronavirus cases.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that secondary coach Joe Danna will call defensive plays against the Browns. Special teams assistant Mike Mallory is running the defense during practice sessions.

Additionally, the Jaguars are starting journeyman veteran Mike Glennon at quarterback over Jake Luton against Cleveland.

The Browns, who improved to 7-3 on the year via last Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, announced earlier in the day that they’re working remotely after a new player tested positive for COVID-19.

Star pass-rusher Myles Garrett will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list through the weekend after he tested positive last week, and cornerback Denzel Ward also won’t play at Jacksonville after suffering a calf strain in the win against Philadelphia.