Is D’Andre Swift playing on Thanksgiving? Fantasy injury update for Thursday’s Texans-Lions game

Late in the lead up to Week 11, D’Andre Swift landed on the Lions injury report with a concussion. He missed the Lions’ matchup against the Panthers, and with a short week ahead of him, he was always expected to be out or “questionable” for the team’s Thanksgiving Day clash with the Texans. Swift’s owners got some good news on Wednesday, as he has yet to be ruled out of this contest, but he will have to be watched closely before Thursday’s game, as he (and the Lions handcuff RBs) will be involved in numerous Week 12 fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

We'll continue to update this post with news on Swift up until the active/inactive report comes out on Thanksgiving Day at about 11 a.m. ET.

Is D’Andre Swift playing on Thanksgiving?

Swift (concussion) is listed as questionable for this contest, according to the Lions official injury report, and it seems that he will be truly questionable for this game as he tries to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

At the start of the week, Swift was listed as a non-participant at Lions practice before he practiced in a limited basis on Tuesday and Wednesday. The fact that Swift saw his practice status improve is a good sign, but it’s also worth noting that his “DNP” tag from Monday was just part of an estimated report. So, he may have been truly limited had the team actually gone through a walkthrough that day.

Concussions are tricky injuries, so it’s tough to say whether Swift will play against the Texans. If there is even a hint of doubt, he probably won’t be cleared to play, and at this point, Swift’s owners shouldn’t be counting on him suiting up.

If Swift can’t play, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would get a chance to evenly split Detroit’s rushing workload. The Texans have allowed a league-high 1,458 rushing yards to RBs, nearly 200 more than the next closest team, so Peterson and Johnson would both be flex plays if they are active. However, their ceilings will be relatively low, as neither figures to carry the full workload for the team.

If Swift does play, he will be a clear-cut RB1 in an excellent matchup. However, as mentioned, it seems more likely that he would sit for this game, so be ready to pull him from your lineups if he is confirmed to be out.