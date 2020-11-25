Iran releases Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in prisoner swap deal

Iran has freed Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who has been detained for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV reports.

The state TV report offered no further details this morning beyond saying that the three Iranians released in the swap had been detained for trying to bypass sanctions.

Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years. She is one of several Westerners held in Iran on internationally criticised espionage charges that their families and rights groups say are unfounded.

Iranian state TV shows Kylie Moore-Gilbert with a grey hijab sitting at what appears to be a greeting room at one of Tehran’s airports. (Twitter)

It was not immediately clear when Moore-Gilbert would arrive back in Australia.

State TV aired video showing her with a grey hijab sitting at what appeared to be a greeting room at one of Tehran’s airports.

She wore a blue face mask under her chin.

The footage showed three men with Iranian flags over their shoulders — those freed in exchange for her being released.

A supplied undated image shows Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

State TV earlier described them as “economic activists,” without elaborating.

International pressure on Iran to secure her release has escalated in recent months following reports that her health was deteriorating during long stretches of solitary confinement and that she had been transferred to the notorious Qarchak Prison, east of Tehran.

Moore-Gilbert has gone on hunger strikes and pleaded for the Australian government to do more to free her. Those pleas included writing to the prime minister that she had been subjected to “grievous violations” of her rights, including psychological torture and solitary confinement.

This image made from a 2017 video shows Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a University of Melbourne scholar on the Middle East.