Interview with Xbox chief Phil Spencer on gaming trends during the pandemic, releasing two consoles at once, xCloud distribution on Android and iOS, and more (Nilay Patel/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Nilay Patel / The Verge:

Interview with Xbox chief Phil Spencer on gaming trends during the pandemic, releasing two consoles at once, xCloud distribution on Android and iOS, and more  —  The holiday season is always huge for gaming, but this year, it’s even bigger: a new console generation has arrived with Microsoft’s …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR