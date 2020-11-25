Interpol arrests three suspected members of Nigerian email scam group TMT and says the group's malware has infected 50K+ organizations in 150 countries (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Interpol arrests three suspected members of Nigerian email scam group TMT and says the group’s malware has infected 50K+ organizations in 150 countries — The TMT group has infected more than 50,000 organizations around the world with malware. — Three Nigerians suspected of being part …
