Interpol arrests three suspected members of Nigerian email scam group TMT and says the group's malware has infected 50K+ organizations in 150 countries (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Interpol arrests three suspected members of Nigerian email scam group TMT and says the group’s malware has infected 50K+ organizations in 150 countries  —  The TMT group has infected more than 50,000 organizations around the world with malware.  —  Three Nigerians suspected of being part …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR