I Should Be in RnB Categories

While the Canadian musician is ‘flattered to be acknowledged and appreaciated’ for his artistry, he wants to clarify that ‘Changes’, which earns him a Best Pop Vocal Album nod, is an RnB album.

Justin Bieber is among the nominees at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Canadian star, who scored four Grammy nods on Tuesday, November 24, revealed in a new Instagram post that he’s grateful for the honor, though he believed that he’s being put in the wrong category.

The “Love Yourself” hitmaker received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions”, Best Pop Vocal Album for “Changes” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his “10,000 Hours” collaboration with Dan + Shay. While he’s “flattered to be acknowledged and appreaciated for my artistry,” Justin wanted to clarify that “Changes” is an R&B album.

“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” Justin explained.

He went on to say, “I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!”

“To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around,” the husband of Hailey Baldwin added. “My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way.”

In the caption, meanwhile, Justin insisted that he wasn’t being “ungrateful,” adding, “these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms.”

“Changes” was released back in Februay, serving as Justin’s fifth studio album and his first full-length release since 2015’s “Purpose”. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” Justin said of the new album at the time. “We all have different stories; I’m just excited to share mine… It’s the music that I’ve loved the most of anything I’ve done.”