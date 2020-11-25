Hundreds of thousands of employed Canadians aren’t working at all

Article content continued

“If the business can hang on and the wage subsidy helps them do that, (the wage subsidy) makes some sense,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian Rates & Macro Strategist at BMO.

The subsidy pays furloughed workers and also a portion of the salary for active employees at hard-hit businesses. Two-thirds of claims went to service-sector employers in the most recent period.

But critics say the payments can disincentivize employers from bringing back furloughed workers and some companies may never return to normal, with those sidelined employees eventually joining the ranks of the long-term unemployed.

“Those who really pay for this (policy) are the employees,” said Amir Barnea, an associate professor of finance at HEC Montreal.

HOLIDAY BLUES

Many of the under-employed work in places where physical distancing is difficult — restaurants and bars, events and tourism. These same businesses also tend to give staff extra hours, and hire more workers, during the busy holiday season.

But that is not expected to happen this year. Holiday-related job postings are down 26 per cent compared with last year, according to Bernard from Indeed.

I’m going to be dusting my house until March Niesa Silzer, event manager

The under-employment crisis is also hitting entrepreneurs, who still have small businesses to run but have watched their hours, and profits, tumble amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Niesa Silzer, a Calgary-based event manager, would typically do a couple small events in November sandwiched between a 700-person conference in October and 500-person event in December, plus the holiday party season.

This year, everything is cancelled, and she has just two small virtual events.

“That’s it. Then I’ve got nothing. I’m going to be dusting my house until March,” Silzer said.

