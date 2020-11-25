How to Watch the Thanksgiving 2020 NFL Games

Watching football on Thanksgiving is one of America’s greatest traditions of slothfulness, and as more people than ever are staying home for the holiday this year, there are fewer things holding you back from parking your keister on the couch and watching some overpaid athletes running around on the grass guilt-free.

This year features the usual teams who always host NFL games on Thanksgiving: the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are experiencing off years this season (I’m being kind), but fans who were hoping to catch a more exciting matchup in primetime will have to wait. The game between AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was originally scheduled to air Thanksgiving night, has been postponed until Sunday afternoon after a number of Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19.

But while we’ve lost the metaphorical turkey centerpiece in this pigskin buffet, the other two games are still set to go on. Here’s who’s playing in and how to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games in 2020.

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on CBS

It’s OK to stay in bed a little longer and miss the opener, as the 3-7 Texans take on the 4-6 Lions in a matchup that means very little except to eternally hopeful Lions fans, who I’m fairly certain do not exist as I have only spoken with perennially miserable Lions fans. Detroit has hosted Thanksgiving games since 1934, with a 37-40-2 record.

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Fox

This is a great matchup… for a Thanksgiving in the 1980s. Both Dallas and Washington are 3-7 and on the bottom of the embarrassingly dreadful NFC East, with Dallas coping with key injuries and Washington being Washington. However, both teams are coming off rare wins heading into their matchup, and one will be the new division leader when it’s all said and done. It will be a good day for backup quarterbacks, as both teams are sending out slingers who started the year holding clipboards. This is the game gambling was invented for to keep it interesting. “America’s Team” has hosted Thanksgiving games almost annually since 1966.

The rest of the week’s NFL games continue on Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30.