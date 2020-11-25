How to watch the Saved by the Bell reboot online from anywhere

While it was initially believed to be a reboot, Saved by the Bell is actually a reimagining of the original series that will focus on an entirely new class of students at Bayside High. However, several cast members from the original show including Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez and John Michael Higgins will return to reprise their roles as Jessie Spano, A. C. Slater and Principal Toddman respectively.

After 27 years, fans of the 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell will have a chance to return to Bayside High when the new original series premieres on NBC’s streaming service Peacock just in time for Thanksgiving.

In the new original series by Emmy award winning writer Tracey Wigfield, California governor Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar from the original cast, gets into trouble for closing too many of the state’s underfunded high schools. However, he quickly comes up with a solution to the problem by suggesting that all of the affected students get sent to the most well-funded schools in California including Bayside High. This influx of new students at the school gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never had a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

While the original show aired weekly, NBC is bringing all ten episodes of the Saved by the Bell reboot to Peacock on Wednesday, November 25. Viewers can also catch up on past episodes from the original series on Peacock as the streaming service launched a new Saved by the Bell channel ahead of the reboot’s release.

Whether you grew up watching the show in the 90s or are just looking for something fun to watch with your family this Thanksgiving, we’ll show you exactly how to watch Saved by the Bell online from anywhere in the world.

Saved by the Bell – When and where?

The reboot of the classic 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell will be available to watch on NBC’s streaming service Peacock beginning at 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, November 25. All 10 episodes of the new original series will release at the same time on Peacock Premium and each episode will be 22 minutes long.

How to watch Saved by the Bell from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Saved by the Bell in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new original series when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.