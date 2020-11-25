How mobile gaming has evolved since its early days

It’s hard to believe just how mobiles have come. Mobile telephony itself dates as far back as the 1920s, although the general tendency is for the 1980s to spring to mind and in particular, the large, heavy phones of the era. From there, mobile phones progressed, with text messages and downloadable ringtones becoming possible in the 1990s; and internet connectivity and apps emerging in the noughties, with smart technology and swiping beginning to replace the need for buttons. Now, mobile phones are more sophisticated than ever, with mobile gaming and other functions for extra convenience.

The first mobile games

Many believe the first game ever to appear on a mobile phone was “Snakes” in 1997, but some people consider “Tetris” to be the first, which it did in 1994. In both cases, the gameplay was simple and the sessions were short, but the games marked the start of gaming on mobile phones. Further down the line, other classics, such as Space Invaders, began to find their way on mobile phones. The mobile gaming revolution was well and truly here.

Fast forward to 2007 – following an unsuccessful attempt by Nokia to combine gaming and mobile phone technology with the N-Gage — and the iPhone arrives and will catapult mobile gaming into a new era. The graphics on games are crisper and the artwork, sound effects and real-time movement are all much better. Apple launched the App Store one year later. At the time, it had 500 apps on it. That number which has grown into millions. Some video game manufacturers use apps as an extension of the video game itself.

Mobile gaming today

Mobile gaming has gone from strength to strength, with popular games such as “Angry Birds” and “Candy Crush”. The application of AR technology has also helped it to take off. Who remembers the frenzied excitement of the hugely successful “Pokémon Go”, for instance? In fact, mobile gaming has enjoyed so much success that manufacturers aren’t just targeting regular gamers. They’ve created a new demographic in which they consider the games’ target audience a more casual or hyper-casual mobile gamer.

One industry which has especially taken to mobile gaming is the online casino industry. Online casinos began to surface in the 1990s, with the first online casino thought to have been created in 1994. Since then, the industry has exploded and a plethora of online gaming sites such as JackpotCity online casino and others are available with just a simple search in Google.

Knowing that there’s so much competition out there, online casinos have tried to make themselves and the games as accessible as possible, by making placing them on apps and making the websites mobile friendly. They also work hard to keep the games engaging — with clean design, interesting themes, good graphics, sound effects, bonus games and more — and create the best user experience so that the player returns to play again.

There’s no doubt about it: mobile gaming is an ever-evolving field. You never know what’s around the corner, but you can be sure it will be something interesting.