Here’s how you can get a lifetime Plex Pass for just $70 this Black Friday

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and one of the best subscription deals you can get right now is the lifetime Plex Pass. Plex is an amazing service that lets you stream your locally-stored media collection to any connected device in your home, and the best part is that it also lets you access your media library when you’re traveling.

Plex Pass costs $4.99 monthly or $39.99 annually, and the lifetime pass usually costs $120. But the lifetime subscription is being discounted to $90 for Black Friday with promo code SURVIVETHESEASON, and there’s an easy way to bring that price down even further. Just change the country to Brazil in the payment window, and the price goes down to BRL374, or the equivalent of $70. The promo code is valid until 11:59pm PT on November 27, so make sure you act fast to unlock the savings.

Plex Media Server is a free service, but there’s also a premium option dubbed Plex Pass that comes with a host of exciting features. You get free access to Plex’s Android and iOS clients (which cost $4.99 each), the ability to watch and record over-the-air broadcasts if you use an HD antenna, and mobile sync, which lets you download files for offline viewing on your phone or tablet.

A standout feature with Plex Pass is camera uploads; you can essentially upload photos from your phone’s gallery directly to your Plex Media Server, making it a great alternative to the likes of Google Photos. The service also unlocks hardware transcoding, so if you’re using a device like the NVIDIA Shield TV, you will see an immediate difference once you switch over to Plex Pass.

Plex Pass pays for itself after a few months, and the fact that you can now get a lifetime subscription for just $70 makes it a truly amazing deal. That’s less than what you’d pay for two years of access with the annual plan, making this one of the best Black Friday deals.