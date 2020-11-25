Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan is satisfying her food cravings

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child. Currently, the actress is enjoying a getaway from Mumbai along with her son Taimur Ali Khan in Dharamshala where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his next project Bhoot Police.

Earlier today, the actress took to social media and shared a picture of her ‘cheat meal’ as she satisfied her food cravings. The actress posted a picture of a plate of waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar and maple syrup. Along with sharing the picture, Kareena posted a hilarious caption which read, “Is this my meal or cheat meal? Well, lines are blurred for the next 3 months.” Take a look at her post below.