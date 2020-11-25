Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in December 2020

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
Now, the company has revealed what free titles are hitting the service in December 2020.
From Tuesday, December 1st until Monday, January 4th, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena for free.
It’s worth noting that Worms Rumble is launching on PS5 and PS4 on December 1st, meaning it will be available for free on both platforms via PS Plus on day one. Meanwhile, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena are PS4 titles that can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility.
For now, November’s PlayStation Plus games are still available — find out more here. A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99/year in Canada.
Outside of free games, Sony has confirmed that non-PlayStation Plus subscribers can take advantage of a free multiplayer weekend between December 19th at midnight (local time) to December 20th at 11:59pm (local time).
Image credit: Team17
Source: PlayStation