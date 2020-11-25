Harbourfront Wealth Appoints Mark J. Pinto President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront”) or the (“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Pinto as President & Director.

Mr. Pinto previously served as Executive Vice President, Leadership & Growth Strategy for the Company. He played an integral role in business development through acquisitions, which resulted in extensive growth for the firm which he will continue to do in his new role with the firm.

As President, Mr. Pinto will work closely with the CEO to grow the firm through M,amp;A, integration, harmonization, and eventual monetization. He will be focused on overall P,amp;L, the pursuit of state-of-the art technology platforms and leading high-performance advisory teams to deliver a superior end-client experience.

“After significant due diligence which included board discussions as well as an interview process with multiple outside professionals, it became obvious that the best individual for the President’s position was none other than Mark J. Pinto,” says Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“While Mark possesses complimentary skills to Harbourfront’s already established executive team, he has a versatile skillset which includes people management, managing and supporting our Investment Advisor network, recruiting, marketing, operations and strategy.”

Mr. Pinto possesses over 31 years of progressive advisory and senior management experience both in the US and Canada. This includes Oxford Capital Securities, followed by Prudential Financial Services in NYC, and Assante Wealth Management and Hollis Wealth, which was a part of Scotia Global Wealth in Canada.

Mr. Pinto is intimately familiar with independent IIROC dealers, previously playing a key role in growing and monetizing two large firms.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management(“Harbourfront”) is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net worth clients. Founded in 2013, Harbourfront is headquartered in Vancouver, BC and has a rapidly growing branch network of more than 20 branches across Canada. Harbourfront’s parent company Harbourfront Wealth Holdings Inc. has multiple business interests including ownership in a Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in alternative investments, as well as US presence through its ownership of Harbourfront Wealth America.

Learn more: harbourfrontwealth.com

