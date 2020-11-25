Google Trends shows ‘Bitcoin’ searches at 2020 high as BTC tops $19.4K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
(BTC) price extended its rally toward a new all-time high on Nov. 25 as the price surged to $19,412 in the morning trading session.

Determining the actual all-time high for BTC is somewhat debatable, as various exchanges have different figures listed. For example, Coinbase has registered $19,892 as Bitcoin’s peak, whereas BitMEX and Binance have $19,891 and $19,799 respectively. Thus, for most traders, $20,000 is likely to be the primary focal point that will solidify BTC reaching a new all-time high.

