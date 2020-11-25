Gilmore Girls Lauren Graham And Scott Patterson Quit Smoking

You’ve probably heard of a little show called Gilmore Girls.


It ran from 2000 to 2007 and starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore — aka the infamous Gilmore girls.

And if you’ve seen an episode or two you probably also know that the characters on this show speak really, really quickly.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the cast and crew talked about just how important that fast-paced script was for the show.


Each episode’s script was about 20 pages longer than a typical hour-long series script, and the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino required her actors to learn their lines word-for-word.

Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel, even said “This was a show where if you changed one word, they would cut.”


Keiko Agena, who played Lane, said “The feedback was, ‘That was great. Could we do it again, just a little bit faster?'” and went on to explain that the show’s dialect coach would ask the cast to “Gilmore-ize” their performances — aka “speed it up.”


Additionally, the show’s editor Jamie Babbit shared that the lines were too quick for traditional editing, “It would be like watching a Ping-Pong match,” she said.


She explained that the Gilmore Girls preferred the style of two characters in frame at the same time, and letting them talk it out before cutting to a new shot.

Apparently the dialogue was so quick that Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, who played Luke, had to quit smoking just so they could keep up!


Scott told The New York Times, “She needed her wind, and I needed my wind.”


And if that wasn’t enough to stress them out, rewrites were just as speedy. Scott remembered one shooting day began with “a 10-page scene that came out of the writers’ room at 6:30 a.m.”


Keep in mind this was a new scene they hadn’t even read yet.

He continued, “Lauren and I were sitting in the makeup chair. We looked at each other with this abject terror, and then we got to work.”

And to think if none of that had happened, we wouldn’t have the Gilmore Girls we all know and love today.

Idk about you, but suddenly my head is spinning. Looks like it’s time to go binge-watch Gilmore Girls again!

