Gilmore Girls Lauren Graham And Scott Patterson Quit Smoking

You’ve probably heard of a little show called Gilmore Girls.
And if you’ve seen an episode or two you probably also know that the characters on this show speak really, really quickly.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, the cast and crew talked about just how important that fast-paced script was for the show.
Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel, even said “This was a show where if you changed one word, they would cut.”
Keiko Agena, who played Lane, said “The feedback was, ‘That was great. Could we do it again, just a little bit faster?'” and went on to explain that the show’s dialect coach would ask the cast to “Gilmore-ize” their performances — aka “speed it up.”
Additionally, the show’s editor Jamie Babbit shared that the lines were too quick for traditional editing, “It would be like watching a Ping-Pong match,” she said.
Apparently the dialogue was so quick that Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, who played Luke, had to quit smoking just so they could keep up!
Scott told The New York Times, “She needed her wind, and I needed my wind.”
And if that wasn’t enough to stress them out, rewrites were just as speedy. Scott remembered one shooting day began with “a 10-page scene that came out of the writers’ room at 6:30 a.m.”
He continued, “Lauren and I were sitting in the makeup chair. We looked at each other with this abject terror, and then we got to work.”
And to think if none of that had happened, we wouldn’t have the Gilmore Girls we all know and love today.
Idk about you, but suddenly my head is spinning. Looks like it’s time to go binge-watch Gilmore Girls again!
TV and Movies
