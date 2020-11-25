Gift Guide: What to give those near and dear, even when we’re apart

The 2020 holiday season is going to be a little different, to say the least. We won’t be traveling. We won’t be hosting cocktail parties or soirees. And many of us won’t be able to visit our loved ones. But what we can still do is give a special gift, and let those near and dear to us know we’re thinking about them.

Photograph by Jarren Vink; Styling by Alex Silva

The Homebody

Explore a world of new tastes.

Clockwise from top left:

Our Place The Always Pan The pan that took Instagram by storm. Sauté, steam, sear, or sizzle; $150.

Poketo Jazz up a picnic or dinnertime at home with these designer bamboo plates in a variety of bold designs; $48 for four.

Group Partner Faces Planter Whimsy up a houseplant. Designed in Brooklyn and made in Portugal. ;$65.

Sabah Shearling Babas Turkish-made slippers for warming winter toes; $205.

Our Place Drinking Glasses; $50 for four.

Vellabox A subscription that sources hand-poured candles from across the country; starts at $10 per month.

Photograph by Jarren Vink; Styling by Alex Silva

The Foodie

More than ever, ’tis the season to get cozy.

Clockwise from top left:

East Fork Pottery “The Mug” Handmade in Asheville, N.C.; $38.

Trade Coffee Pair coffee lovers with beans from the country’s top roasters; $60 for three bags.

Winc A wine subscription based on a personal flavor profile; from $60.

Snowe Wineglasses; $60 for four. Marble cheese board; $75.

Russ & Daughters American Caviar Gift Set Three 50-gram tins of the finest domestic caviar, complete with crème fraîche and blinis. Decadent; $375.

Photograph by Jarren Vink; Styling by Alex Silva

The Creator

For an aspiring YouTuber, podcaster, or music producer.

Clockwise from top left:

Fender Player Mustang An updated mid-century classic; $599.

Teenage Engineering OP-1 A synthesizer, sampler, and sequencer from Sweden; $1,299.

Apple iPhone 12 Stream to the world with 5G cellular and improved

cameras; from $699.

Neewer Ring Light; $25.

Fujifilm X-S10 Incredible film simulation modes make this camera a vlogger’s dream; $1,500 with 18mm–60mm kit lens.

RØDE PodMic; $99.

RØDECaster Pro A self-contained podcast studio; $599.

Apple iPad Air Blazing fast performance makes it ideal for the creator on the go; from $599.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air; $299

Photograph by Jarren Vink; Styling by Alex Silva

The Audiophile

Turn off your mind, relax, and float downstream.

Clockwise from top left:

Pro-Ject VT-E Vertical Turntable With an Ortofon OM5e cartridge, this turntable isn’t just stylish but sounds great too; $400.

Nebula by Anker Solar Projector With built-in Android TV and Chromecast; $599.

McIntosh MA252 Integrated Amplifier There’s nothing quite like the vintage sound of vacuum tubes; handmade in Binghamton, N.Y. ; $3,500.

Focal Stellia headphones French audio firm Focal’s flagship closed-back headphones utilize a beryllium dome driver to reproduce beautiful treble and articulate bass. Like honey being dripped in your ear; $2,990.

Photograph by Jarren Vink; Styling by Alex Silva

The Driver

Gifts to inspire the next Carroll Shelby or Lewis Hamilton.

Clockwise from top left:

AMMO Hoseless Car Wash Kit Keep the salt off this winter when you really don’t want to run the hose; $150.

Autodromo Intereuropa A hand-wound watch with a dial inspired by the gauges of vintage Italian race cars; $1,250.

Ettinger Key Ring Because your car deserves better than the free key chain from your last oil change; $100.

CXC Simulations The most advanced racing simulators for the home; from $57,000.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián Features Lamborghini’s iconic scissor doors, a faithful V-12 engine, and eight-speed gearbox; $380.

A version of this story appears in the December 2020/January 2021 issue of with the headline, “Holiday Gift Guide.”

