Galaxy Digital CEO recommends up to 3% of one’s net worth into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Galaxy Digital CEO recommends up to 3% of one’s net worth into Bitcoin
With the price of continuing to test support around $19,000, Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz recommends HODLing until 2025.
In a Yahoo Finance Live interview published on Wednesday, Novogratz said that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is being fueled by institutions and high-profile investors “slowly getting into the space.” He cited companies like PayPal and Square adopting crypto, as well as billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller recently suggesting the digital asset may pay out more than gold.
