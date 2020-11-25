“Friends” Thanksgiving Episodes Underrated Jokes

“Here come the meat sweats.”

1.

When Ross didn’t know how he felt about speaking to Ben in the womb, so Phoebe had an idea.


“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1, Episode 9)

2.

When Monica invited Richard’s son as a quasi-date.


“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

3.

When Joey easily named all the states.


“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (Season 7, Episode 8)

4.

When Chandler pretended to be into “the game” so Monica wouldn’t ask him to help with dinner.


“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

5.

When Monica’s cookies viscerally disgusted Phoebe.


“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

6.

When Joey got really worried about his head being stuck in the doorway.


“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

7.

When Monica refused the idea of Ross ~letting her~ have any points during the game of touch football.


“The One with the Football” (Season 3, Episode 9)

8.

When Rachel burned Ross with the part of his “con list” that said she had chubby ankles.


“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

9.

When Rachel and her sister, Amy, had the fight to end all fights.


“The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (Season 9, Episode 8)

10.

When Monica hurt her eye and Phoebe called the doctor.


“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

11.

When Chandler knew who was coming to dinner.


“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9)

12.

When college Chandler and Ross discussed their music.


“The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

13.

And their fake I.D.s.


“The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

14.

When Phoebe made a song about a love triangle right after Ross and Rachel kissed.


“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

15.

When Chandler didn’t hate just Thanksgiving.


“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1, Episode 9)

16.

When Joey gave Chandler his Christmas gift early.


“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

17.

When Monica had to make some new Thanksgiving recipes for a faux chocolate called “Mockolate.”


“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

18.

When Chandler wanted to name his and Monica’s child Hemingway.


“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

19.

When Phoebe gave Rachel her old maternity pants.


“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

20.

When Chandler made the only joke possible.


“The One with the Football” (Season 3, Episode 9)

21.

When Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel utilized an opportunity to stick things down Joey’s pants.


“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

22.

When Chandler had to read a fake short story so Rachel wouldn’t know a piece of paper was actually the pro/con list about her.


“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

23.

When Rachel had a plan for what she would get everyone for Christmas.


“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

24.

When Phoebe had a crush on Monica and Ross’s dad.


“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9)

25.

And when Joey ate basically an entire turkey in one evening.


“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

