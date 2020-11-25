“Friends” Thanksgiving Episodes Underrated Jokes

“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

And when Joey ate basically an entire turkey in one evening.

“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9)

When Phoebe had a crush on Monica and Ross’s dad.

“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

When Rachel had a plan for what she would get everyone for Christmas.

“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

When Chandler had to read a fake short story so Rachel wouldn’t know a piece of paper was actually the pro/con list about her.

“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

When Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel utilized an opportunity to stick things down Joey’s pants.

“The One with the Football” (Season 3, Episode 9)

When Chandler made the only joke possible.

“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

When Phoebe gave Rachel her old maternity pants.

“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

When Chandler wanted to name his and Monica’s child Hemingway.

“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

When Monica had to make some new Thanksgiving recipes for a faux chocolate called “Mockolate.”

“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1, Episode 9)

“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

When Phoebe made a song about a love triangle right after Ross and Rachel kissed.

“The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

“The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

When college Chandler and Ross discussed their music.

“The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9)

When Chandler knew who was coming to dinner.

“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

When Monica hurt her eye and Phoebe called the doctor.

“The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (Season 9, Episode 8)

When Rachel and her sister, Amy, had the fight to end all fights.

“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

When Rachel burned Ross with the part of his “con list” that said she had chubby ankles.

“The One with the Football” (Season 3, Episode 9)

When Monica refused the idea of Ross ~letting her~ have any points during the game of touch football.

“The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10, Episode 8)

When Joey got really worried about his head being stuck in the doorway.

“The One with the List” (Season 2, Episode 8)

“The One with the Rumor” (Season 8, Episode 9)

When Chandler pretended to be into “the game” so Monica wouldn’t ask him to help with dinner.

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (Season 7, Episode 8)

When Joey easily named all the states.

“The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8)

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1, Episode 9)

When Ross didn’t know how he felt about speaking to Ben in the womb, so Phoebe had an idea.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.