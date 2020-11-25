“Friends” Thanksgiving Episodes Underrated Jokes

“Here come the meat sweats.”
1.
When Ross didn’t know how he felt about speaking to Ben in the womb, so Phoebe had an idea.
2.
When Monica invited Richard’s son as a quasi-date.
3.
When Joey easily named all the states.
4.
When Chandler pretended to be into “the game” so Monica wouldn’t ask him to help with dinner.
5.
When Monica’s cookies viscerally disgusted Phoebe.
6.
When Joey got really worried about his head being stuck in the doorway.
7.
When Monica refused the idea of Ross ~letting her~ have any points during the game of touch football.
8.
When Rachel burned Ross with the part of his “con list” that said she had chubby ankles.
9.
When Rachel and her sister, Amy, had the fight to end all fights.
10.
When Monica hurt her eye and Phoebe called the doctor.
11.
When Chandler knew who was coming to dinner.
12.
When college Chandler and Ross discussed their music.
13.
And their fake I.D.s.
14.
When Phoebe made a song about a love triangle right after Ross and Rachel kissed.
15.
When Chandler didn’t hate just Thanksgiving.
16.
When Joey gave Chandler his Christmas gift early.
17.
When Monica had to make some new Thanksgiving recipes for a faux chocolate called “Mockolate.”
18.
When Chandler wanted to name his and Monica’s child Hemingway.
19.
When Phoebe gave Rachel her old maternity pants.
20.
When Chandler made the only joke possible.
21.
When Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel utilized an opportunity to stick things down Joey’s pants.
22.
When Chandler had to read a fake short story so Rachel wouldn’t know a piece of paper was actually the pro/con list about her.
23.
When Rachel had a plan for what she would get everyone for Christmas.
24.
When Phoebe had a crush on Monica and Ross’s dad.
25.
And when Joey ate basically an entire turkey in one evening.
