Fmr Atlanta Housewife Nene Gets ‘New’ Face; Claims She Now Looks In Her 20s!

Bradley Lamb
Reality star Nene Leakes, formerly of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, got a brand new face. And has learned that Nene is going around Atlanta bragging that her new face makes her look like she’s in her 20s.

It’s not clear exactly what she had done, but the changes to her look are subtle, but very noticeable.

We’re not sure that she looks in her 20s, but she definitely looks a lot younger.

Here’s the new face, what do you think:

