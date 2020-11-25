Filing: Xerox PARC accuses Facebook and Twitter of patent infringement, including through tools both companies use to slow the spread of misinformation (Matthew Bultman/Bloomberg Law)

Matthew Bultman / Bloomberg Law:

Filing: Xerox PARC accuses Facebook and Twitter of patent infringement, including through tools both companies use to slow the spread of misinformation  —  A Xerox Corp. subsidiary has accused Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. of infringing several of its patents, including through tools …

