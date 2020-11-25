Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

Instagram

The ‘American Idol’ alum shares the news during an Instagram Live session which also features her husband, excitedly pulling up her top to show off her baby bump.

Fantasia Barrino is going to be a mom again. The 36-year-old singer is currently pregnant with her and her husband Kendall Taylor’s child. The couple broke the news during a joint Instagram Live session on late Tuesday, November 24.

The “When I See U” hitmaker pulled up the top to give a peek at her growing baby bump. Her excited husband then jumped up from his seat to kiss her stomach while announcing to the everyone on the other side of the camera, “Little Taylor baby on the way.”

Fantasia said she was trying to hide it as long as she could, but it’s getting harder to conceal her growing belly. She also talked a bit about her struggles to get pregnant, admitting that “it started to depress me and him.”

Kendall chimed in, saying that people suggested they had IVF and artificial insemination, but he insisted on conceiving naturally. “I was sitting there in the doctor’s office and I was like … ‘I know what God showed me,’ ” he recalled.

Fantasia then expressed her feelings after having let the cat out of the bag, “Now I can be free.”

The baby will be the first child for Fantasia and Kendall, who got married on July 18, 2015. She already has two children, a 19-year-old daughter named Zion and a son named Dallas Xavier Barrino who was born in December 2011, from previous relationships.

Motherhood aside, Fantasia came under fire last year over her view on marriage. In an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show in 2019, she claimed that women were not to lead their household and that the reason so many women were single is because they’re trying to be the leader of a relationship, a position that should fall to the man, calling it a “generational curse” and saying women should submit to their male partners.